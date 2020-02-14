wrestling / News
WWE Friday Night Smackdown Preview for Tonight: Bayley vs. Carmella, Otis Gets a Date With Mandy Rose
February 14, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns tonight on FOX. As previously reported, Bayley is scheduled to defend her Smackdown women’s title against Carmella. Carmella won a Fatal 4-Way match last week to earn her shot for tonight’s event.
* John Morrison & The Miz vs. Roman Reigns and a mystery partner
* Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin’s rivalry heats up
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Carmella
* Otis looks to capture Mandy Rose’s heart on Valentine’s Day SmackDown
Tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown is being held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. The show will be broadcast on the FOX Network.
More Trending Stories
- Jordynne Grace on the Controversy Over Scott Steiner Slapping Her Butt, Desired Oppponent For TNA Throwback PPV
- Another Backstage Update on Jeff Cobb Signing Status Following AEW Debut
- Backstage News on Tony Khan Taking More Active Role With Creative Side of AEW
- Nick Aldis Wants to Defend NWA World Title Against Triple H, Says NWA and WWE Have Steady Communication