WWE News: FS1 Programming Reminder for Tonight, Book on Women’s Revolution Out Today
– As previously reported, WWE has a full slate of programming scheduled for tonight on FOX Sports 1. You can check out the full lineup for tonight’s best-of specials and WWE Backstage below. WWE Raw Superstar Aleister Black will be appearing on tonight’s Backstage.
7 PM – Ric Flair’s Best WWE Matches (1992 Royal Rumble, Evolution vs. The Rock N’ Sock Connection)
8 PM – Edge’s Best Wrestlemania Matches (Edge vs. John Cena vs. Big Show, Edge vs. Undertaker)
9 PM – Brock Lesnar’s Most Dominant Matches
10 PM – Roman Reigns’ Best Wrestlemania Matches (Reigns vs. Undertaker, Reigns vs. Triple H)
11 PM – WWE Backstage (ft. Aleister Black)
We've got your Tuesday covered with a 'Best of @WWE' marathon starting at 7e/4p followed by #WWEBackstage, at 11e/8p, on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/LVDN196jPP
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 2, 2020
– The new wrestling book, WWE Kicking Down Doors: Female Superstars Are Ruling the Ring and Changing the Game! is now available from Penguin Random House. You can check out an official description of the new book release below:
WWE Kicking Down Doors: Female Superstars Are Ruling the Ring and Changing the Game! by L. J. Tracosas – "The top female Superstars in WWE's history, plus their most exciting moments and matches! Charting the rise of female Superstars from glamour to glory! Get ready for a new era in sports entertainment! WWE: Kicking Down Doors honors the female Superstars who are driving the "Women's Evolution" in WWE. Join in the action as the top female Superstars battle it out in WWE Evolution, the very first all-women pay-per-view event. Discover how time-honored greats such as Chyna, Trish Stratus, and Lita proved their dominance in the ring. Chart the progression of female Superstars from glamorous sidekicks to fierce and fabulous "Divas" to the powerful Superstars of today. Celebrate current Superstars, such as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Nia Jax, and Ronda Rousey, who are setting a new gold standard for sports entertainment. Find out how all of these amazing women (plus many more) have changed the game and are ruling the ring!"
