WWE News: FS1 Programming Reminder for Tonight, Book on Women’s Revolution Out Today

– As previously reported, WWE has a full slate of programming scheduled for tonight on FOX Sports 1. You can check out the full lineup for tonight’s best-of specials and WWE Backstage below. WWE Raw Superstar Aleister Black will be appearing on tonight’s Backstage.

7 PM – Ric Flair’s Best WWE Matches (1992 Royal Rumble, Evolution vs. The Rock N’ Sock Connection)

8 PM – Edge’s Best Wrestlemania Matches (Edge vs. John Cena vs. Big Show, Edge vs. Undertaker)

9 PM – Brock Lesnar’s Most Dominant Matches

10 PM – Roman Reigns’ Best Wrestlemania Matches (Reigns vs. Undertaker, Reigns vs. Triple H)

11 PM – WWE Backstage (ft. Aleister Black)

We've got your Tuesday covered with a 'Best of @WWE' marathon starting at 7e/4p followed by #WWEBackstage, at 11e/8p, on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/LVDN196jPP — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 2, 2020

– The new wrestling book, WWE Kicking Down Doors: Female Superstars Are Ruling the Ring and Changing the Game! is now available from Penguin Random House. You can check out an official description of the new book release below: