WWE Announces Full Cards For Both Nights Of WrestleMania 40

WWE has confirmed the full lineups for each night of WrestleMania 40. Triple H announced the cards for both night one and two of the PPV, which you can see below.

The updated lineup for the two-night event, which takes place on April 6th and 7th in Philadelphia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network, is:

Night One:

* The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch

* World Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. New Catch Republic vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller

* Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

* Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar

* Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Dakota Kai

Night Two:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Bayley

* Philadelphia Street Fight: Bobby Lashley & Street Profits vs. Karrion Kross & Authors of Pain

* LA Knight vs. AJ Styles