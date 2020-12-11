wrestling / News
WWE News: Full Miz vs. Jerry Lawler 2010 TLC Match, Stock Closes Up
December 10, 2020
– WWE has posted the full Miz vs. Jerry Lawler TLC match from a 2010 episode of Raw. You can see the match below, which took place on the November 29th, 2010 Raw and saw Miz defend the WWE Championship against Lawler:
– WWE’s stock closed at $44.44 on Thursday, up $0.62 (1.41%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.23% on the day.
