wrestling / News
WWE News: Gable Steveson Appears On Raw, Veer Mahaan Vignette Airs
December 14, 2021 | Posted by
– Gable Steveson made an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. The Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE NIL signee was in the front row and got a show of respect from Bobby Lashley, as you can see below:
– WWE aired a new vignette for Veer Mahaan on tonight’s Raw that you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- Amanda Huber Opens Up About Relationship With Brodie Lee, His Passing And How Good AEW Has Been To Her Family
- GoFundMe Account Created For Referee Stabbed By Wrestler At Independent Event, Witnesses Speak Out
- Becky Lynch Blames Child For Loss To Sasha Banks At Smackdown Taping
- Mandy Rose, Rhea Ripley & Raquel Gonzalez Flexing Some Muscle, Liv Morgan Top Superstar Instagram Photos