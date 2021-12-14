wrestling / News

WWE News: Gable Steveson Appears On Raw, Veer Mahaan Vignette Airs

December 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Bobby Lashley Gable Steveson

– Gable Steveson made an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. The Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE NIL signee was in the front row and got a show of respect from Bobby Lashley, as you can see below:

– WWE aired a new vignette for Veer Mahaan on tonight’s Raw that you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gable Steveson, RAW, Veer, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading