WWE Alumnus Gable Steveson Wins Big Ten Wrestling Title
March 10, 2025 | Posted by
Former WWE star Gable Steveson won his fourth Big Ten wrestling title on Sunday. Fightful reports that Steveson, who is with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, defeated Greg Kerkvliet of Penn State 10-3 to become the first Big Ten heavyweight ever to win four titles. Steveson is the 19th wrestler to do so in any conference.
Steveson was released by WWE in May of last year.
One more for good measure in a 10-3 victory! pic.twitter.com/tDJwm8UWPD
— Minnesota Wrestling (@GopherWrestling) March 10, 2025
