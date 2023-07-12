WWE News: Gable Steveson Comments On Future Plans On NXT, Stacks Earns Tony D’Angelo’s Freedom

– Gable Steveson was involved in NXT Undergound on last week’s show, and this week he talked about what’s next for him. Tuesday night’s show featured a video from last week in which Steveson was leaving the Capitol Wrestling Center and was asked about what’s next for him.

Steveson said that he has “so much to think about” between pursuing another national wrestling championship, the Olympics and NXT, though he said that he loves being in NXT. He concluded, “I don’t know. There’s a lot to think about.”

"There's just a lot to think about."@GableSteveson has some decisions to make regarding his future…#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/BzKmMmM4H7 — WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2023

– Tony D’Angelo is a free man after tonight’s NXT thanks to Stacks. D’Angelo’s right hand man’s loyalty had been in question in recent weeks as Tony was in jail on vague allegations, and Stacks seemed to be making a deal with Gallus to get D’Angelo out of the way. Stacks and Joe Coffey faced off on this week’s show with D’Angelo’s freedom on the line, and during the match it was revealed that it was all a ploy to get one over on Gallus. Stacks ended up pinning Coffey to earn his boss’ freedom: