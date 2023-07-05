wrestling / News
WWE News: Gable Steveson Gets Physical Following NXT Underground Match, Kelani Jordan Makes Debut
July 4, 2023 | Posted by
Gable Steveson delivered some suplex action following Eddy Thorpe and Damon Kemp’s NXT Underground match on this week’s WWE NXT. Thorpe defeated Kemp in the special match on this week’s show with Steveson serving as a coach for Thorpe. After the match, an NXT trainee tried to take a shot at Steveson and got German suplexed, which led to a host of others also taking suplexes from the NIL signee:
– Kelani Jordan made her NXT in-ring debut on this week’s show with Dana Brooke in her corner. Jordan defeated Tatum Paxley and then was confronted after by Cora Jade, who issued some threats until Jordan called for a match and she backed off:
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Recalls Fan Trying To Shoot Jake Roberts, Ole & Himself Both Getting Stabbed
- Eric Bischoff On Where AEW Collision Ratings Will Stabilize, AEW Changing Up Their Promos
- Dominik Mysterio On How Eddie Guerrero Could Have Factored In To His Feud With Rey
- Rob Van Dam Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His and Sabu’s 2006 Drug Arrest