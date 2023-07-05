wrestling / News

WWE News: Gable Steveson Gets Physical Following NXT Underground Match, Kelani Jordan Makes Debut

July 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gable Steveson WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Gable Steveson delivered some suplex action following Eddy Thorpe and Damon Kemp’s NXT Underground match on this week’s WWE NXT. Thorpe defeated Kemp in the special match on this week’s show with Steveson serving as a coach for Thorpe. After the match, an NXT trainee tried to take a shot at Steveson and got German suplexed, which led to a host of others also taking suplexes from the NIL signee:

– Kelani Jordan made her NXT in-ring debut on this week’s show with Dana Brooke in her corner. Jordan defeated Tatum Paxley and then was confronted after by Cora Jade, who issued some threats until Jordan called for a match and she backed off:

