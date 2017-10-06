wrestling / News

WWE Posts Gallery of Jeff Hardy Beginning Injury Rehabilitation

October 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Hardy

– WWE has posted a photo gallery of Jeff Hardy starting rehab after his successful rotator cuff surgery. You can see the gallery here. Hardy underwent the surgery earlier this week and reportedly has a second surgery scheduled for next week.

The synopsis of the gallery reads, “Following a successful surgery to repair a torn right rotator cuff that he sustained during the Six-Pack Challenge on the Sept. 18 edition of Raw, Jeff Hardy begins the long road back to active competition. View detailed photos of The Charismatic Enigma’s tough physical rehab.”

article topics :

Jeff Hardy, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading