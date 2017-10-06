WWE Posts Gallery of Jeff Hardy Beginning Injury Rehabilitation

– WWE has posted a photo gallery of Jeff Hardy starting rehab after his successful rotator cuff surgery. You can see the gallery here. Hardy underwent the surgery earlier this week and reportedly has a second surgery scheduled for next week.

The synopsis of the gallery reads, “Following a successful surgery to repair a torn right rotator cuff that he sustained during the Six-Pack Challenge on the Sept. 18 edition of Raw, Jeff Hardy begins the long road back to active competition. View detailed photos of The Charismatic Enigma’s tough physical rehab.”