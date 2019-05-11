WWE News: George Barrios Set for Fireside Chat, Top 10 Moments of Seth Rollins Annihilating Everyone, New Smackdown Book Available

– WWE Co-President George Barrios will be in attendance at the 47th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference set for Tuesday, May 14 in Boston, Massachusetts. He will be taking part in a fireside chat. WWE will be streaming a replay of the presentation for George Barrios after the event on its corporate website.

– The new WWE book, WWE Smackdown: 20 Years and Counting was released earlier this week. The book features the first episode of the series and footage of Stone Cold Steve Austin brawling with Booker T in a supermarket and more.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today featuring “Seth Rollins Annihilates Everyone.” You can check out that new WWE Top 10 video in the player below.