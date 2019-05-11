wrestling / News
WWE News: George Barrios Set for Fireside Chat, Top 10 Moments of Seth Rollins Annihilating Everyone, New Smackdown Book Available
May 11, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Co-President George Barrios will be in attendance at the 47th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference set for Tuesday, May 14 in Boston, Massachusetts. He will be taking part in a fireside chat. WWE will be streaming a replay of the presentation for George Barrios after the event on its corporate website.
– The new WWE book, WWE Smackdown: 20 Years and Counting was released earlier this week. The book features the first episode of the series and footage of Stone Cold Steve Austin brawling with Booker T in a supermarket and more.
– WWE released a new Top 10 video today featuring “Seth Rollins Annihilates Everyone.” You can check out that new WWE Top 10 video in the player below.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Media Coverage Of WWF’s Risque Content During The Late 90s, Meeting With TSN Over The Content
- Vince Russo on His Advice to Triple H After the Curtain Call, Says Triple H Acted as a Mediator for Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels
- Eric Bischoff Comments On Reports of Heat Between Kevin Nash and Kevin Sullivan Backstage in WCW
- Chris Jericho & Dave Meltzer Recall Vince McMahon Killing Entire WCW Brand Plan After Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell RAW Match