WWE News: George Barrios To Take Part In JP Morgan Investor Conference, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Wrestlemania Programs On Sale

– WWE has announced that George Barrios will take part in JP Morgan’s investor conference. Here’s a press release:

WWE® ’S GEORGE BARRIOS TO PARTICIPATE IN J.P. MORGAN’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE

STAMFORD, Conn. May 10, 2019 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Co-President, George A. Barrios, will participate in a fireside chat at the 47th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. A live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Mr. Barrios’ remarks are expected to begin at approximately 9:20 a.m. ET. A replay of the presentation will be available after the actual event and for 30 days following the conference.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include William Regal (51), Tito Santana (66) and Air Paris (40).

– WWE is currently selling the Wrestlemania 35 program, which has cardstock posters for each match. They are also selling a Wrestlemania 35 program and match card package. WWE Shop also has a new Roman Reigns light hooded sweatshirt.