WWE Gets 12 Nominations For Cynopsis Media Awards Including Best Social Media Marketing

WWE has received 12 nominations at the 2019 Cynopsis Media Awards, which are awards related to sports and media. This includes two nominations for Best Web Video, which were for the following videos:

Other nominations include:

WWE Network was nominated for Best Over the Top Service.

WWE WrestleMania Kickoff in NextVR and Oculus Venues was nominated for Best Use of Augmented Reality Technology.

Cathy Kelley was nominated for Best Host in a Web Series or Channel for her work on WWE Now.

WWE’s Facebook page was nominated for Best Social Media Marketing Campaign: Use of Facebook or Twitter.

WWE’s Instagram page was nominated for Best Social Media Marketing Campaign: Use of Instagram.

The Bella Twins YouTube Channel was nominated for Best Category-Specific YouTube Channel.

My Son/Daughter Is a WWE Superstar was nominated for Best Documentary.

My Son/Daughter Is a WWE Superstar was also nominated for Best Web Series.

WWE Now was nominated for Best Sports Web Video or Series.

WWE’s YouTube channel was nominated for Most Fan Engaged Channel.