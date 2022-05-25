WWE News: Giovanni Vinci ‘Coming Soon’ To NXT, Thea Hail Vignette

– Giovanni Vinci is on his way to WWE NXT. WWE aired a vignette during Tuesday night’s episode of NXT teasing the new character, who is a rich fashion-conscious Italian man of status.

WWE did not identify the individual, but it has been speculated that this may be Fabian Aichner’s new character. Aichner has been off television since he split with Imperium.

– WWE aired a video for their newest signed Thea Hail, which you can check out below. The young signee noted that her high school graduation is tomorrow and said she’ll be choosing which college she will go to next week: