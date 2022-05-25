wrestling / News
WWE News: Giovanni Vinci ‘Coming Soon’ To NXT, Thea Hail Vignette
May 24, 2022 | Posted by
– Giovanni Vinci is on his way to WWE NXT. WWE aired a vignette during Tuesday night’s episode of NXT teasing the new character, who is a rich fashion-conscious Italian man of status.
WWE did not identify the individual, but it has been speculated that this may be Fabian Aichner’s new character. Aichner has been off television since he split with Imperium.
👀#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QloSCVRn4s
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 25, 2022
– WWE aired a video for their newest signed Thea Hail, which you can check out below. The young signee noted that her high school graduation is tomorrow and said she’ll be choosing which college she will go to next week:
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker Receives Backlash For His Views On Abortion and Homosexuality
- Bron Breakker Recalls Scott Steiner Springing His First Match On Him, Talks Origin of NXT Name
- WWE Takes Another Shot at Sasha Banks & Naomi On WWE Raw
- Latest On Sasha Banks & Naomi Walkout Situation, When They Left Raw Last Week