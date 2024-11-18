wrestling / News
WWE News: Giulia Visits Backstage At GCW Nick Gage Invitational 9, Rey Mysterio Meets Noah Lyles
– Giulia was backstage visiting at GCW Nick Gage Invitational 9 over the weekend. The event took place in Orlando on November 16th and as you can see below, the WWE NXT star was backstage visiting and posed with Rina Yamashita:
Had some visitors last nite at #GCWNGI9… pic.twitter.com/awypXG630e
— brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) November 17, 2024
– Rey Mysterio hung out with Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles at ComplexCon on Sunday. WWE posted a clip of the WWE Hall of Famer meeting with Lyles, won the gold medal in the 100 meters at the Paris Olympics. You can see the clip below:
Talk about a dream team! 😮💨
The world's fastest man @LylesNoah and the greatest high flyer @reymysterio meet at @ComplexCon! pic.twitter.com/EOJ7aMywDo
— WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2024