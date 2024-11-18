wrestling / News

WWE News: Giulia Visits Backstage At GCW Nick Gage Invitational 9, Rey Mysterio Meets Noah Lyles

November 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Giulia was backstage visiting at GCW Nick Gage Invitational 9 over the weekend. The event took place in Orlando on November 16th and as you can see below, the WWE NXT star was backstage visiting and posed with Rina Yamashita:

– Rey Mysterio hung out with Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles at ComplexCon on Sunday. WWE posted a clip of the WWE Hall of Famer meeting with Lyles, won the gold medal in the 100 meters at the Paris Olympics. You can see the clip below:

