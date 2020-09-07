wrestling / News

WWE Gives Another ‘Medical Update’ On Sasha Banks and Big E

September 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sasha Banks WWE Smackdown

Both Sasha Banks and Big E were assaulted on Smackdown last Friday night by Bayley and Sheamus, respectively. WWE has issued a new injury update on the two, noting that both wrestlers discharged from the hospital and are recovering at home.

