WWE Gives Another ‘Medical Update’ On Sasha Banks and Big E

Both Sasha Banks and Big E were assaulted on Smackdown last Friday night by Bayley and Sheamus, respectively. WWE has issued a new injury update on the two, noting that both wrestlers discharged from the hospital and are recovering at home.

UPDATE: https://t.co/wNpELtByip has learned that @SashaBanksWWE and @WWEBigE have both been discharged from the hospital and are recovering at home. https://t.co/4NikEIzkq5 — WWE (@WWE) September 7, 2020