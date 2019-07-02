wrestling / News
WWE Gives Injury Update on Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley After Raw Match
– WWE has provided an update on Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley after they went through the LED board at Raw. WWE announced that Strowman has a possible ruptured spleen, while Lashley is “resting comfortably” and is undergoing further evaluation.
Strowman was reportedly working hurt, and this angle could be a way to write him off WWE television while he recovers. The full announcement is below:
Following the conclusion of Raw’s opening Falls Count Anywhere Match, both Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley were admitted to a local medical facility as a result of injuries sustained during a crash through the Raw stage’s LED board.
As reported by the Raw broadcast team, Lashley is resting comfortably and is undergoing further evaluation, while Strowman might have suffered a ruptured spleen.
Stay tuned to WWE.com as more information becomes available on Strowman’s condition.
