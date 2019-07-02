WWE Gives Injury Update on Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley After Raw Match

– WWE has provided an update on Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley after they went through the LED board at Raw. WWE announced that Strowman has a possible ruptured spleen, while Lashley is “resting comfortably” and is undergoing further evaluation.

Strowman was reportedly working hurt, and this angle could be a way to write him off WWE television while he recovers. The full announcement is below: