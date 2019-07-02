wrestling / News

WWE Gives Injury Update on Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley After Raw Match

July 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has provided an update on Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley after they went through the LED board at Raw. WWE announced that Strowman has a possible ruptured spleen, while Lashley is “resting comfortably” and is undergoing further evaluation.

Strowman was reportedly working hurt, and this angle could be a way to write him off WWE television while he recovers. The full announcement is below:

Following the conclusion of Raw’s opening Falls Count Anywhere Match, both Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley were admitted to a local medical facility as a result of injuries sustained during a crash through the Raw stage’s LED board.

As reported by the Raw broadcast team, Lashley is resting comfortably and is undergoing further evaluation, while Strowman might have suffered a ruptured spleen.

Stay tuned to WWE.com as more information becomes available on Strowman’s condition.

