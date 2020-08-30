wrestling / News

WWE Gives ‘Medical’ Update on Drew McIntyre Following Randy Orton’s Raw Attack

August 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre Raw 11-26-18

We have more information on the (storyline) injuries that Drew McIntyre suffered during Randy Orton’s punt kicks on Raw. WWE has announced that McIntyre has not suffered skull fractures as originally believed, but instead sustained a hairline jaw fracture.

The full update is below:

Ahead of WWE Payback, WWE Digital has learned Drew McIntyre sustained a hairline jaw fracture as a result of the three kicks to the skull from Randy Orton on Monday Night Raw.

Charly Caruso reported on Raw that medical staff were fearful of a skull fracture and potential brain bleeding to Drew McIntyre after Randy Orton delivered the vicious attacks to thee WWE Champion. The medical officials did also express concern the injuries could potentially be career-threatening.

McIntyre was eventually loaded into an ambulance and transported to a local medical facility for further testing.

Stay locked in to WWE digital and social platforms for the latest updates on McIntyre’s condition.

