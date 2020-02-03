wrestling / News
WWE Gives Medical Update On AJ Styles
February 3, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, AJ Styles suffered a separated shoulder at WWE Royal Rumble. The injury occurred when Styles took a flip bump on a spear by Edge, landing on his shoulder.
WWE issued the following update on Styles:
AJ Styles is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury and is recovering way ahead of doctor’s projections.
The Phenomenal One suffered the injury during the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.
There is no timetable for Styles’ return, but he previously stated he will be back for WrestleMania.
