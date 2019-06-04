wrestling / News
WWE Gives Trevor Lee & More NXT Talent New Ring Names
– Five NXT roster members have receieved new ring names from WWE, including Impact alumnus Trevor Lee. PWInsider reports that the following talent have been rechristened with new names:
* Trevor Lee = Cameron Grimes
* Adrian Jaoude = Arturo Ruas
* Jessie Elaban = Jessi Kamea
* Luke Menzies = Ridge Holland
* Eric Bugenhagen = Rik Bugez
