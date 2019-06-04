WWE Gives Trevor Lee & More NXT Talent New Ring Names

– Five NXT roster members have receieved new ring names from WWE, including Impact alumnus Trevor Lee. PWInsider reports that the following talent have been rechristened with new names:

* Trevor Lee = Cameron Grimes

* Adrian Jaoude = Arturo Ruas

* Jessie Elaban = Jessi Kamea

* Luke Menzies = Ridge Holland

* Eric Bugenhagen = Rik Bugez