WWE Gives Update on Jerry Lawler After Fiend’s Attack, Video of Aftermath

– WWE has provided an update on Jerry Lawler following his attack at the hands of The Fiend on Raw. WWE.com stated that Lawler “reportedly left the arena under supervision following the incident.” No word was given on his (obviously storyline) condition.

The company also posted a video to YouTube looking at the aftermath of The Fiend’s attack on Jerry Lawler at Raw. You can see the video below of Lawler being attended to by WWE officials and eventually helped to the back: