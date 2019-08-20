wrestling / News
WWE Gives Update on Jerry Lawler After Fiend’s Attack, Video of Aftermath
August 19, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has provided an update on Jerry Lawler following his attack at the hands of The Fiend on Raw. WWE.com stated that Lawler “reportedly left the arena under supervision following the incident.” No word was given on his (obviously storyline) condition.
The company also posted a video to YouTube looking at the aftermath of The Fiend’s attack on Jerry Lawler at Raw. You can see the video below of Lawler being attended to by WWE officials and eventually helped to the back:
More Trending Stories
- NXT Will Reportedly Move To USA Network On September 18, Announcement Expected Tonight on RAW
- Jim Cornette Under Fire For Insulting Jordynne Grace’s Appearance On Twitter
- Bruce Prichard On If Eddie Guerrero’s Title Reign Was Disappointing, Recalls Eddie Getting JBL Over
- Jim Ross on What Vince McMahon is Like in the Boardroom, Vince Being Easily Distracted and Swayed