WWE Gives Update On Nia Jax After RAW Injury Angle

As previously reported, WWE wrote off Nia Jax on Monday’s episode of RAW with an injury angle in which Shayna Baszler attacked her hand and arm after their match. During today’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that Jax will be away from TV for “an undisclosed amount of time.”

The report noted that Jax suffered an “elbow posterior fracture” and a “dislocation to her left elbow” and that the injury will require surgery.