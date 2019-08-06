WWE Gives Update on Roman Reigns Following Raw Hit-And-Run, Speculation on Culprit

– WWE has an update on Roman Reigns’ status following the hit-and-run storyline on Monday’s episode of Raw. WWE.com said that Reigns “narrowly escaped what could have been a permanent injury but was checked out by WWE medical staff and released to appear tomorrow night in Detroit for SmackDown LIVE.”

In addition, PWInsider notes that in the background of the video showing the scaffolding attack on Reigns from last week’s Smackdown, Erick Rowan can be seen in a hoodie. It’s believed this will set up that Daniel Bryan will be the person behind the attacks on Reigns.