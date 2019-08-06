wrestling / News
WWE Gives Update on Roman Reigns Following Raw Hit-And-Run, Speculation on Culprit
August 6, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has an update on Roman Reigns’ status following the hit-and-run storyline on Monday’s episode of Raw. WWE.com said that Reigns “narrowly escaped what could have been a permanent injury but was checked out by WWE medical staff and released to appear tomorrow night in Detroit for SmackDown LIVE.”
In addition, PWInsider notes that in the background of the video showing the scaffolding attack on Reigns from last week’s Smackdown, Erick Rowan can be seen in a hoodie. It’s believed this will set up that Daniel Bryan will be the person behind the attacks on Reigns.
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Doesn’t Know What Comments Jon Moxley Refused To Say About His Illness
- Details On How Smackdown’s Move To FOX Will Change WWE’s Touring Schedule
- Bruce Prichard On Thinking WWE Had More Time Before Rock Would Leave For Hollywood, Reaction to Scorpion King’s Success
- Matt Riddle Fires Back at Chris Jericho Over Advice About Taking Shots at Goldberg