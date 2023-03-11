wrestling / News

WWE Gives Update on Roxanne Perez After ‘Collapse’ On NXT

March 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roxanne Perez WWE NXT Roadblock Image Credit: WWE

WWE has provided an update on Roxanne Perez after she “collapsed” on this week’s episode of NXT. As noted, Perez collapsed following her NXT Women’s Title defense against Meiko Satomura and was stretchered out of the building.

In an update posted to the NXT Twitter account, WWE wrote:

“Update: Roxanne Perez has been discharged from the hospital and is now at home resting”

article topics :

Roxanne Perez, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

