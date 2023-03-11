wrestling / News
WWE Gives Update on Roxanne Perez After ‘Collapse’ On NXT
March 10, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has provided an update on Roxanne Perez after she “collapsed” on this week’s episode of NXT. As noted, Perez collapsed following her NXT Women’s Title defense against Meiko Satomura and was stretchered out of the building.
In an update posted to the NXT Twitter account, WWE wrote:
“Update: Roxanne Perez has been discharged from the hospital and is now at home resting”
Update: Roxanne Perez has been discharged from the hospital and is now at home resting.#WWENXT
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 11, 2023