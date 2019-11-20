wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Giving Away Survivor Series Tickets, Today’s Episode of The Bump, Top 20 Survivor Series Moments

November 20, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AJ Styles Survivor Series Three-Way Secondary Champions

– It was revealed on today’s episode of The Bump that WWE will be giving away six tickets to Survivor Series through their social media channels.

– Speaking of The Bump, you can watch the episode below. It features Heavy Machinery and more.

– WWE has released a new video looking at the top twenty moments in Survivor Series history.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Survivor Series, The Bump, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading