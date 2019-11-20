wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Giving Away Survivor Series Tickets, Today’s Episode of The Bump, Top 20 Survivor Series Moments
November 20, 2019 | Posted by
– It was revealed on today’s episode of The Bump that WWE will be giving away six tickets to Survivor Series through their social media channels.
– Speaking of The Bump, you can watch the episode below. It features Heavy Machinery and more.
– WWE has released a new video looking at the top twenty moments in Survivor Series history.
