WWE New: Goldberg’s 25th Anniversary To Be Celebrated This Month, New WWE Playlist

– WWE is set to hold a month-long celebration of Goldberg’s 25th anniversary in wrestling. WWE announced that they will be celebrati9ng the WWE Hall of Famer’s 25th anniversary in the business throughout the month on their social media channels and more, as you can see below:

Celebrate Goldberg’s 25-year anniversary throughout September

Twenty-five years ago this month, the sports-entertainment world was turned upside-down by the arrival of a scarily intense juggernaut named Goldberg.

Now a WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg was a virtual unknown when he first appeared on WCW Monday Nitro on Sept. 22, 1997, to face Hugh Morrus. Goldberg drubbed Morrus in what was considered an upset at the time but is now recognized as the beginning of The Streak, a historic 173-match win streak that propelled Goldberg into superstardom.

Five World Titles, countless Spears and more than a few remarkable late-stage comebacks later, Goldberg remains one of the most popular and dominant Superstars in history.

To honor Goldberg’s silver anniversary, WWE is paying homage to “Da Man” all month long. Follow WWE social channels throughout September to celebrate Goldberg’s greatest moments, toughest battles and biggest Jackhammers.

Join the conversation and share your favorite memories of Goldberg on social media platforms using the hashtag #Goldberg25.