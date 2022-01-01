wrestling / News
WWE News: Goldberg Appears on ESPN, NXT UK Stars Look Ahead to 2022
December 31, 2021 | Posted by
– Goldberg made an appearance on ESPN College GameDay on Friday. You can see clips of the WWE Hall of Famer below:
It looks like @Goldberg could still play for @GeorgiaFootball 😮 pic.twitter.com/m1Skjqfrx5
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 31, 2021
"Uga is angry. Uga is angry and hungry."
Goldberg really liked Corso's pick for the Michigan-Georgia game. pic.twitter.com/eOsXOQEmE5
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 31, 2021
– NXT UK released a video with Kenny Williams, Xia Brookside, Nina Samuels and more looking ahead to 2022:
