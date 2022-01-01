wrestling / News

WWE News: Goldberg Appears on ESPN, NXT UK Stars Look Ahead to 2022

December 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Goldberg WWE Raw

– Goldberg made an appearance on ESPN College GameDay on Friday. You can see clips of the WWE Hall of Famer below:

– NXT UK released a video with Kenny Williams, Xia Brookside, Nina Samuels and more looking ahead to 2022:

