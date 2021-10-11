WWE News: Goldberg Appears On WWE Now India, Women Stars on Canvas 2 Canvas

– The latest episode of WWE Now India features Goldberg showing off his knowledge of Indian culture. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“He has speared beasts and mammoths, but can the WWE Hall of Famer answer Gaelyn’s challenge and learn things that are uniquely Indian? Watch Goldberg get gobsmackingly Desi in this special episode of WWE Now India.”

– Here is this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas, with Rob Schamberger painting Alexa Bliss, Eva Marie, Zelina Vega & Natalya: