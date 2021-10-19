wrestling / News

WWE News: Goldberg & Bobby Lashley Trade Words Ahead of Crown Jewel, Big E. & Drew McIntyre Manage to Get Along on Raw

October 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Goldberg Bobby Lashley

– Goldberg and Bobby Lashley had a dueling interview on tonight’s episode of Raw ahead of their No Holds Barred match at WWE Crown Jewel. You can see a clip from the segment below:

– Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre and Big E. were forced to team up once again before they do battle at the Saudi Arabia PPV. This time they managed to work together and defeated the Dirty Dawgs:

