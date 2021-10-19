wrestling / News
WWE News: Goldberg & Bobby Lashley Trade Words Ahead of Crown Jewel, Big E. & Drew McIntyre Manage to Get Along on Raw
– Goldberg and Bobby Lashley had a dueling interview on tonight’s episode of Raw ahead of their No Holds Barred match at WWE Crown Jewel. You can see a clip from the segment below:
The collision course these two are on… 😬 #WWERaw@Goldberg and @fightbobby will clash in a #NoHoldsBarred Match THIS THURSDAY at #WWECrownJewel! pic.twitter.com/37SMtAPNeV
– Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre and Big E. were forced to team up once again before they do battle at the Saudi Arabia PPV. This time they managed to work together and defeated the Dirty Dawgs:
They coexisted for a tag team win on #WWERaw, but it's ALL about the #WWEChampionship this Thursday at #WWECrownJewel!@WWEBigE@DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/0ZCHTZhVrF
