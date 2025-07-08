wrestling / News
WWE News: Goldberg Lays Out Gunther On Raw, El Grande Americano Picks Up Win
– Goldberg knocked down Gunther ahead of their Saturday Night’s Main Event match on this week’s WWE Raw. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on Monday’s show to confront Gunther during the latter’s promo segment.
Goldberg knocked Gunther’s mic out of his hand and laid him out with a right punch:
Goosebumps for GOLDBERG! 😤 pic.twitter.com/BcjI3h2CpM
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2025
– El Grande Americano was able to pick up another win on tonight’s Raw as he defeated Dragon Lee. Americano pinned Lee after a diving headbutt, as you can see below:
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2025
Another W for El Grande Americano! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Ul2uxtnT7D
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2025
