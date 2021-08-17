wrestling / News
WWE News: Goldberg Spears Bobby Lashley on Raw, Mansoor vs. MACE Match
– Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw ended with Goldberg getting one over on his SummerSlam opponent in Bobby Lashley. Goldberg came out for a segment to close the show, talking about how Lashley and MVP brought his son into their issues. He introduced his son Gage who was ringside, and Lashley and MVP came out to run Goldberg down. Lashley said he gave Goldberg the chance to walk away but had refused, so he was going to have to play by the house rules and the house always wins. Lashley tried to cheap shot Goldberg and got speared for his troubles:
AN ALL MIGHTY SPEAR.@Goldberg just rocked @fightbobby 5️⃣ nights before #SummerSlam, and Gage loves it! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/yHpbD4OZxx
— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2021
– WWE posted a clip of Mansoor’s match against MACE on tonight’s show, with Mansoor picking up the win:
