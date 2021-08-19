wrestling / News
WWE News: Goldberg’s Top 10 Spears, Best of Attitude-Era SummerSlam, Nick Khan Podcast Appearance
– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at Goldberg’s most devastating spears. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Watch Goldberg decimate opponents in WWE and WCW, from The Outsiders to Brock Lesnar, with his most devastating Spears.”
– WWE posted another video looking at the best of SummerSlam during the Attitude Era:
– Nick Khan was a guest on the Recode Media Podcast discussing the company’s move from WWE Network to Peacock and more. The audio is below, described as follows:
“Nick Khan used to be a CAA agent who represented the WWE. Now he’s president of the pro wrestling company and is pivoting it from a direct-to-consumer strategy into a content studio for the likes of Peacock and Fox. Khan tells Recode’s Peter Kafka why the WWE has abandoned its pioneering streaming model, how he’s managing the company through covid, and what got him into the TV business.”
