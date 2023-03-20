WWE Granted More Time To Respond To MLW Amended Lawsuit

As previously reported, MLW filed an amended version of their lawsuit against WWE, accusing them of violating the Sherman Act regarding anti-trust practices and more. PWInsider reports that the US District, California Northern District has approved WWE’s request for more time to respond to the lawsuit. The motion was approved on March 14. WWE now has until April 7 to respond, and then MLW would have until May 8 to respond to that.

WWE would then get until May 29 to support their case, then the court would issue a ruling. If the lawsuit is dismissed this time, it likely would be the end of the issue. If WWE can’t get it dismissed, the case will move forward with discovery and a possible trial, unless they reach a settlement.