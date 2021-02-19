WWE Grants Employees Stock Award

WWE has reportedly granted several employees a stock award, according to a new report. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that the company granted several employees a $3,000 stock award. The award was not given to all employees, but “a large number” did, and the stock units will vest next month.

This comes after employees were told last week that there is a freeze on promotions and raises. It’s not yet clear if the stock grant is related to that decision.