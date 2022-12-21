WWE News: Grayson Waller Uses Bret Hart Tactic Against Bron Breakker On NXT, New Day Retain Tag Team Titles

– Grayson Waller used a classic Bret Hart tactic from WCW to outsmart Bron Breakker on this week’s WWE NXT. Tonight’s show saw Waller profess that he wanted to have his NXT Championship match against Breakker on tonight’s show, though Breakker wasn’t present due to media obligations.

Waller called out Breakker at the end of tonight’s show, and Breakker had returned to the arena by then. He charged the ring and speared Waller, but Waller revealed that he was wearing a vest with a metal plate. You can see the clip below:

That was for all the flops backstage at NXT that kiss Shawn Michaels ass every single day #BreakBron #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rMfN6d8iq1 — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) December 21, 2022

– The New Day were successful in their first defense of the NXT Tag Team Championships, defeating Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen: