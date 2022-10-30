wrestling / News

WWE News: Grayson Waller Hypes Match With R-Truth For NXT, Top 10 Scary WWE Moments

October 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Grayson Waller WWE NXT 12-14-21 Image Credit: WWE

Grayson Waller faces R-Truth on this week’s WWE NXT, and he cut a promo at the NXT house show over the weekend hyping the match. WWE posted the following video to Instagram from the live event in Melbourne, Florida with Waller talking about the match:

– This week’s WWE Top 10 features the scariest moments in the company:

