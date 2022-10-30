wrestling / News
WWE News: Grayson Waller Hypes Match With R-Truth For NXT, Top 10 Scary WWE Moments
October 30, 2022 | Posted by
Grayson Waller faces R-Truth on this week’s WWE NXT, and he cut a promo at the NXT house show over the weekend hyping the match. WWE posted the following video to Instagram from the live event in Melbourne, Florida with Waller talking about the match:
– This week’s WWE Top 10 features the scariest moments in the company:
