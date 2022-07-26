WWE News: Grayson Waller Reminds Fans of Johnny Gargano Attack, Rey Mysterio Signature Series Title For Sale

– Grayson Waller apparently thought fans might not remember he took out Johnny Gargano late last year, so he reminded them on social media. The WWE NXT star shared a no-context picture of his attack on Gargano, which wrote Gargano out of WWE storylines back in December. You can see the post below.

Since then, Waller had a feud with AJ Styles that saw him go to Raw and Styles come to NXT, and then feuded with LA Knight. He is currently set to face Wes Lee on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

– WWE is selling a Sigature Series Championship Replica Title for Rey Mysterio in honor of his celebrating 20 years in WWE. The title is based on the World Heavyweight Championship, which Mysterio won at WrestleMania 22, and is available for $499.99.