WWE News: Grayson Waller Loses Restraining Order at NXT Vengeance Day, Duke Hudson Picks Up Persia Pirotta

– Grayson Waller tried to get LA Knight arrested for violating his restraining order at NXT Vengeance Day, but it backfired on him. Tuesday’s show saw Waller bring police down to the ring to arrest Knight for attacking him last week after Knight defeated Sanga. However, Knight showed how Waller attacked him the week before which violated the order and caused the order to be null and void:

– After Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta lost their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match against Toxic Attraction, Pirotta wanted to focus on the women’s Dusty Classic. However, Indi left with Dexter Lumis, which left Pirotta frustrated. Duke Hudson then came in and offered his hand, which Persia took: