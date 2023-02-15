wrestling
WWE News: Grayson Waller Gets Thrown Out of Building On NXT, Mr. Stone Gives Von Wagner a Reality Check
– Grayson Waller was none too happy after losing on this week’s NXT and got thrown out of the building after confronting Shawn Michaels. Tuesday’s show saw Waller lose to Tyler Bate in a match where the referee prevented Waller from using the ropes to secure a pin. Later in the show, Waller was seen charging into the production area and yelling at Shawn Michaels. Matt Bloom pulled Waller away, and shortly after Waller posted a video to Twitter saying he’d been ejected from the building and calling Michaels a “corporate stooge.”
– Von Wagner also suffered a loss on tonight’s NXT when he was unable to capture the NXT North American Championship against Wes Lee. Wagner attacked Lee from behind before the match, but Lee proved his resiliency and Wagner’s refusal to listen to manager Mr. Stone didn’t help.
Later in the show, Wagner was having a fit backstage when Stone said he couldn’t help Wagner unless the big man let him. He noted that Wagner doesn’t have connections to anyone and all he has is the “come Tuesday” meme that was started off his NXT WarGames 2021 promo, and said that he can get Wagner to success but Wagner has to help him do so.
"Help me, help you!"
