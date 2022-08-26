wrestling / News

WWE News: Most Watched Great Khali Playlist, Stars Make Champions League Predictions

August 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Great Khali WWE Hall of Fame Image Credit: WWE

– A new episode of WWE Playlist looks at the most watched Great Khali videos. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“These are the five most-viewed matches and moments featuring The Great Khali, including a 20-Man Battle Royal and his debut attack of The Undertaker.”

– The latest episode of WWE Pop Question has stars making their predictions for Champions League:

