WWE News: Great Khali Appears On WWE Now India, Tekken 7 Gauntlet Challenge On UpUpDownDown
– The Great Khali made an appearance in the latest WWE Now India episode. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on the episode, which you can see below and is described as follows:
The Great Khali eats popular international dishes in this episode of WWE Now India’s Chakh Le WWE Season 2. How do you think The Great Khali fared? Let us know in the comments!
– The latest UpUpDownDown video features a Tekken 7 Gauntlet Challenge:
