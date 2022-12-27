wrestling / News

WWE News: Green Bay Packers Highlight Braun Strowman, Classic Goldberg Matches Online

December 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Tribute to the Troops Braun Strowman Image Credit; WWE

– Braun Strowman is a big Green Bay Packers fan, and he’s the subject of a new video from the NFL team. You can see the video below, which was posted to the Packers’ Twitter account:

– WWE has posted a couple classic Goldberg matches online in his famed WCW Title win over Hulk Hogan in 1998 and his Universal Championship match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33:

