WWE News: Pat Buck Working as Guest Coach at Orlando PC, Milestones Showcases The Rock’s Title Wins, Hidden Gems Clip Features Ric Flair vs. Sgt. Slaughter

– PWInsider reports that Pat Buck is currently working as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Buck owns the WrestlePro promotion and the Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academy with Raw tag team champion Curt Hawkins.

– WWE released a clip of a rare Ric Flair vs. Sgt. Slaughter match from August 16, 1985 at The Meadowlands. You can check out that clip below. The match was part of the short-lived Pro Wrestling USA promotion. The full match is now available on the WWE Network.

– In celebration of The Rock’s 47th birthday, World Wrestling Entertainment released a new video showcasing all of The Rock’s title victories for Milestones. You can check out that video below.