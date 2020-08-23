wrestling / News

WWE News: Guests Set For This Wednesday’s The Bump, Asuka’s Career-Defining Wins

August 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE The Bump

– The first guests are set for this Wednesday’s episode of The Bump. The WWE Digital show announced on Sunday during the Summerslam preview that JBL and the Viking Raiders will be on the show:

– The latest WWE Top 10 video looks at Asuka’s career-defining wins:

