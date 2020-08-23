wrestling / News
WWE News: Guests Set For This Wednesday’s The Bump, Asuka’s Career-Defining Wins
August 23, 2020 | Posted by
– The first guests are set for this Wednesday’s episode of The Bump. The WWE Digital show announced on Sunday during the Summerslam preview that JBL and the Viking Raiders will be on the show:
This is gonna be fun. @JCLayfield and #TheVikingRaiders @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE join is this Wednesday on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/Ry2rf3OIna
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 23, 2020
– The latest WWE Top 10 video looks at Asuka’s career-defining wins:
