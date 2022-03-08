wrestling / News

WWE News: Guests For This Week’s The Bump, Grayson Waller Hypes NXT Match

March 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE The Bump Rey Mysterio Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of The Bump. The company has announced Rey Mysterio, Nikki Bella and Doudrop as the guests for tomorrow’s show:

– Grayson Waller took to Twitter to cut a promo for tonight’s Last Man Standing match against LA Knight at NXT Roadblock. You can see the video below, in which Waller says he’s given his bodyguard Sanga the night off:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Grayson Waller, The Bump, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading