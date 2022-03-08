wrestling / News
WWE News: Guests For This Week’s The Bump, Grayson Waller Hypes NXT Match
– WWE has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of The Bump. The company has announced Rey Mysterio, Nikki Bella and Doudrop as the guests for tomorrow’s show:
TOMORROW on @WWETheBump #WWE2K22 cover star @reymysterio!@WWEgames pic.twitter.com/pRHHxlHKRS
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 8, 2022
PLUS: WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella stops by to chat tomorrow on @WWETheBump! @BellaTwins pic.twitter.com/pK3jskav21
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 8, 2022
– Grayson Waller took to Twitter to cut a promo for tonight’s Last Man Standing match against LA Knight at NXT Roadblock. You can see the video below, in which Waller says he’s given his bodyguard Sanga the night off:
Grayson Waller = Good Bloke & The Last Man Standing #WWENXT #NXTRoadblock pic.twitter.com/iiAvANmarH
— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) March 8, 2022
