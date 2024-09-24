WWE News: Gunther Baits Sami Zayn On Raw, Kofi Kingston Tries To Inspire Xavier Woods’ Nostalgia

– Gunther baited Sami Zayn into believing he was getting a World Heavyweight Championship match on WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Zayn get a win over Ludwig Kaiser in singles action, and after the match Gunther came to the ring in his wrestling gear.

The champion said that Ontario was the right place for a match and had seen enough out of Zayn, before saying his answer for a match was still no.

– Kofi Kingston tried to get Xavier Woods in the New Day spirit on the show, to no avail. Woods talked last week about how things needed to change as the New Day struggle to pick up wins, and tonight’s show saw Kingston try to bring back Booty-Os and a trombone but Woods wasn’t having it.

The two then lost a tag team match later in the show to the Creed Brothers.