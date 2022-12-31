WWE News: Gunther Busted Open On Smackdown, Notes On Other Injuries From Show

– Gunther got busted open during a segment on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, and a report has an update on his injury. Friday’s show saw Ricochet come down to the ring with a chair make make the save for Braun Strowman. Gunther was caught by the the of the chair during the segment and PWInsider reports that he was legitimately busted open and rushed to the back.

The site said in a further update that Gunther was checked out and “seemed okay.”

– The site also notes that there were a couple other injuries during the show. As seen during the episode, Sami Zayn got his nose bloodied and the referee put on gloves at that point to oversee the match, and Kevin Owens ended up with a black eye during the same bout.

Finally, Raquel Rodriguez got a cut on her hand during her match with Ronda Rousey.