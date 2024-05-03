wrestling / News

WWE News: Gunther Cheered In Vienna At Live Event, Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles On WWE Playlist

May 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gunther WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Gunther got a hometown hero reaction at WWE’s live event in Vienna, Austria on the company’s European tour. The company had a show in the city on Thursday, and Gunther posted a video of the audience reaction to his entrance for a match with Chad Gable. You can check it out below:

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles’ road to their match at Backlash on Saturday:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, WWE, WWE Backlash, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading