WWE News: Gunther Cheered In Vienna At Live Event, Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles On WWE Playlist
May 3, 2024 | Posted by
Gunther got a hometown hero reaction at WWE’s live event in Vienna, Austria on the company’s European tour. The company had a show in the city on Thursday, and Gunther posted a video of the audience reaction to his entrance for a match with Chad Gable. You can check it out below:
Vienna Calling 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/RVam9JkywF
— GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) May 3, 2024
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles’ road to their match at Backlash on Saturday:
