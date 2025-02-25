WWE News: Gunther Vows To End Jey Uso’s Career At WrestleMania, Grayson Waller Reacts To Jey Uso Attack

– Gunther says that he will end Jey Uso’s career when they face off at WrestleMania 41. The World Heavyweight Champion posted a video commenting on his victory over Akira Tozawa on Raw, in which he said he wanted to show people what it will be like when he and Uso face off at the PPV. He added that Uso’s career will end at WrestleMania and he can look to his future as a server at his favorite Waffle House:

Enjoy the free hash browns Jey. pic.twitter.com/ARsyjuZcI2 — GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) February 25, 2025

– Grayson Waller was also not happy with Uso after the WrestleMania-bound star superkicked him on Raw during their segment. Waller wrote on Twitter:

“I’m sick of this walking meme attacking me unprovoked. I don’t appreciate a bully in the workplace. My attorney will be in touch #Yeet”