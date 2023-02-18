wrestling / News
WWE News: Gunther Retains Intercontinental Title On Smackdown, Asuka Beats Liv Morgan
February 17, 2023 | Posted by
– Gunther is still your Intercontinental Champion following his match with Madcap Moss on WWE Smackdown. The Imperium leader defeated Moss on tonight’s show to continue his 252-day title reign:
– Asuka picked up a win over Liv Morgan to gain some momentum ahead of the women’s Elimination Chamber match on Saturday:
