WWE News: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn Feud In Latest Playlist, Classic WrestleMania Matches Online

March 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gunther Sami Zayn WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at Gunther and Sami Zayn’s feud heading into WrestleMania. You can see the video below, described as follows:

Watch the rivalry between the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time Gunther and Sami Zayn before they collide for the title at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

– WWE posted a number of classic WrestleMania matches to YouTube, as you can see below. The matches include Undertaker vs. Kane at WrestleMania 20, Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. Logan Paul & The Miz from WrestleMania 38, Wade Barrett vs. Miz from WrestleMania 29 and Michael Cole vs. Jerry Lawler from WrestleMania 27:

